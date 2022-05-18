Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    A video showing students of the prestigious Bengaluru school in a brawl outside the school has gone viral on social networking sites.

    May 18, 2022, 3:26 PM IST

    An undated video has surfaced on social media that shows students of a prestigious school in Bengaluru involved in brawl on the road. The video, which emerged on Wedneaday, has since gone viral.

    The video shows two groups of students in the school uniform violently assaulting and abusing each other on the school premises. Several students, reportedly from Bishop Cotton Girls' School, were attacked. 

    The students were seen pulling each other's hair and shoving each other violently. The video was captured on camera. The brawl was so violent that the students were seen using baseball bats. One of the girls was seen violently dragging another student down a flight of stairs.

    The exact reasons for the attack is not known. The school has not yet released any statement on the matter.

