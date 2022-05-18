Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    The missile system can target ships and patrol boats

    May 18, 2022, 12:50 PM IST

    Indian Navy and DRDO on Wednesday successfully carried out the maiden firing of the first indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter at the Integrated Test Range in Balasore. 

    Weighing 380kg, the short-range naval anti-ship missile system has a range of up to 55 km and can reach speeds of up to 0.8 Mach with a payload capacity of 100kg. The missile system can target ships and patrol boats in the waters.

    Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said that the firing was a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in missile technology and reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to indigenisation."

    In the days to come, more trials would be conducted to ensure success on all parameters. The missile has a length of 3600mm with a diameter of 300mm.

