New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

The missile system can target ships and patrol boats

Indian Navy and DRDO on Wednesday successfully carried out the maiden firing of the first indigenously-developed Naval Anti-Ship Missile from Seaking 42B helicopter at the Integrated Test Range in Balasore.

Weighing 380kg, the short-range naval anti-ship missile system has a range of up to 55 km and can reach speeds of up to 0.8 Mach with a payload capacity of 100kg. The missile system can target ships and patrol boats in the waters.

Also Read: 6 features Army wants in its Protected Mobility Vehicles; it wants to buy 1200 of them

Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said that the firing was a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in missile technology and reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to indigenisation."

In the days to come, more trials would be conducted to ensure success on all parameters. The missile has a length of 3600mm with a diameter of 300mm.

Also Read: 3 'loud and clear' lessons for Indian Army from Russia-Ukraine war