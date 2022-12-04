Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Over 1.45 crore residents of Delhi are eligible to cast their votes in the election to the 250 MCD wards, the results of which will come on December 7.

    People of Delhi have the opportunity to clean up the city, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after casting his vote at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Election on Sunday. 

    "We all love Delhi very much. You have this chance to clean Delhi. You vote for the staunch honest party that works for you. Do not vote for such people who are corrupt and stop the works of Delhi," he said after casting his vote along with his family.

    Also Read: 'Make Delhi clean, beautiful': Arvind Kejriwal to voters; asks them 'not to vote for corrupt'

    "Do not vote for those who indulge in corruption and hooliganism. Don't vote for those who litter Delhi. Vote for those who will make Delhi shine and clean. Vote for those who work, don't vote for those who stop working," he added.

    Over 1.45 crore residents of Delhi are eligible to cast their votes in the election to the 250 MCD wards, the results of which will come on December 7. The high-stakes battle is being fought over issues like cleanliness, better civic amenities, education and health infrastructure.

    The election, which is likely to have major ramifications in the national capital's power circles, is being viewed as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. This is the first Delhi municipal election after the fresh delimitation exercise.

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Top Stories

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Must See

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal
    India News

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres
    Health

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'
    Defence

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'