MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

Over 1.45 crore residents of Delhi are eligible to cast their votes in the election to the 250 MCD wards, the results of which will come on December 7.

People of Delhi have the opportunity to clean up the city, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after casting his vote at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Election on Sunday.

"We all love Delhi very much. You have this chance to clean Delhi. You vote for the staunch honest party that works for you. Do not vote for such people who are corrupt and stop the works of Delhi," he said after casting his vote along with his family.

"Do not vote for those who indulge in corruption and hooliganism. Don't vote for those who litter Delhi. Vote for those who will make Delhi shine and clean. Vote for those who work, don't vote for those who stop working," he added.

Over 1.45 crore residents of Delhi are eligible to cast their votes in the election to the 250 MCD wards, the results of which will come on December 7. The high-stakes battle is being fought over issues like cleanliness, better civic amenities, education and health infrastructure.

The election, which is likely to have major ramifications in the national capital's power circles, is being viewed as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress. This is the first Delhi municipal election after the fresh delimitation exercise.