'Make Delhi clean, beautiful': Arvind Kejriwal to voters; asks them 'not to vote for corrupt'

As voting for the crucial MCD elections got underway at 8 am on Sunday, AAP has launched an all-out campaign against the BJP in the first civic polls after three civic bodies of the national capital were merged into one.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged citizens of the capital to participate in the civic elections and choose a trustworthy and effective government. "The purpose of today's election is to rid Delhi of corruption and make it a beautiful, clean city. I urge every Delhi resident to cast their vote today to choose an honest and capable government," he said as the voting started.

The Chief Minister urged the people to cast their ballots for an honourable party and good individuals. In another tweet, "Do not vote for the corrupt, goons and those using slangs. Do not vote for those turning Delhi into garbage. Vote for those who will make Delhi shine, keep it clean. Vote for those who work, not for those who block work."

250 wards will be represented by the more than 1.45 crore voters who are eligible to cast ballots.

Due to the upcoming municipal body elections, all wholesale and retail marketplaces in the nation's capital will be closed on December 4th. Popular marketplaces, including Lajpat Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Karol Bagh, and Laxmi Nagar, among others, would stay closed, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

Metro services on all lines would begin at 4 am from all terminal stations, according to a statement made by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday. Up until 6 am, trains will operate every 30 minutes on all lines. The trains will operate according to the typical Sunday schedule after 6 a.m.

