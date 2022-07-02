Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

Officials said more teams had been deployed at the site in Tupul to expand the search and rescue operations. Personnel from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, and national and state disaster relief forces have been engaged in search operations at the site.

The death toll in the landslide that struck a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district has risen to 25 with 38 people still believed to be missing. The rescue operation has been hampered by a fresh landslide near the tragedy site.

Search and Rescue dogs and Wall Radar have been deployed to assist in the operation by detecting the human presence in the rubble.

The mortal remains of 14 Territorial Army personnel, including 1 Junion Commissioned Officer and 12 other ranks were airlifted to their respective home stations by two IAF aircraft and an Indian Army helicopter. One mortal remain was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road, after wreath-laying by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal with full military honours on Saturday.

So far, 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been rescued safely. The search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians is continuing.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the site to motivate the personnel engaged in rescue operations. After his visit, the Chief Minister took to Twitter to share a video of the landslide and said that the situation in the landslide-affected area of Tupul is still serious. Due to rainfall in the morning, the bad weather is expected to persist.

The landslide debris blocked the Ijai river, forming dam-like storage that threatened the people residing in the nearby areas. Earth-movers have been called in to remove the debris, and create a channel to allow the flow of water.

