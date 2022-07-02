Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

Flight SG-2962 (Delhi-Jabalpur) was reportedly flying at 5000 feet when the crew and passengers noticed smoke inside the cabin. The pilots decided to turn the flight back to Delhi.

A SpiceJet flight that was headed for Jabalpur had to return to Delhi from where it had taken off on Saturday after smoke was detected inside the aircraft cabin.

The aircraft made an emergency landing in Delhi and passengers safely disembarked. Saurabh Chhabra, CEO and Founder of Digital Solutions Private Limited shared videos of the incident. He said that 'once passengers started panicking, they landed back in Delhi'.

Here are more clicks from unsafe #spicejet pic.twitter.com/OyI6f5Vt2P — Saurabh Chhabra (@saurabhdigidir) July 2, 2022

An airline spokesman said alternate arrangements are being made for passengers to Jabalpur.

This is the fifth incident involving a SpiceJet flight in the last few weeks. Earlier, in June this year, 185 passengers on board the Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight SG-725 had a scare when one of its engines caught fire soon after takeoff from Patna airport. All five incidents are under investigation by the Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

In another incident on June 19, a flight for Jabalpur suffered cabin pressurisation issues and had to return to Delhi.

On June 24 and June 25, fuselage door warnings lit up on two separate aircraft while taking off. The flights had to be aborted, and return.