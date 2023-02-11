Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

TAPAS is DRDO's solution to the tri services' intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance requirements.

Indigenously developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance TAPAS UAV captured aerial footage of ground and air display during the Aero India rehearsal from a height of 12,000 feet. TAPAS is DRDO's solution to the tri services' intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance requirements. The UAV, which is equipped with sensors and cameras that allow it to capture high-resolution images and videos, is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet with an endurance of 18 plus hours. TAPAS can operate in both day and night conditions and can fly autonomously based on pre-programmed flight plans.

