India stands tall as the world’s fifth-largest military spender, pouring $86 billion into its defence in 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). That’s nearly nine times more than Pakistan’s $10 billion and a strong statement of intent. But when you look at the bigger picture, the challenges are daunting. China, our nuclear-armed neighbour, spends a whopping $314 billion—almost four times India’s budget. With global military spending hitting a record $2,718 billion last year, up 9.4% from 2023, India’s position is both a badge of pride and a call for smarter planning.

As an Indian, it’s hard not to feel a mix of pride and concern. Our armed forces, 1.4 million strong, are among the world’s finest, guarding two of the most volatile borders—against Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The recent terror attack in Pahalgam shattered the fragile ceasefire with Pakistan, while China continues to station over 100,000 troops near the LAC, even after some disengagement in eastern Ladakh. As a senior Indian military officer rightly said, “We’re probably the only country facing two active, unresolved borders with nuclear-armed neighbours.” This isn’t just a military challenge; it’s a test of our national resolve.

But here’s where the story gets tricky. Despite spending big, India struggles to get the most out of its defence budget. Of the Rs 6.8 lakh crore ($80 billion) allocated for 2025-26, only 22% goes to buying new weapons and systems. The rest? Swallowed by salaries and daily expenses. Compare that to China, which not only spends more but is modernising at lightning speed—new stealth jets, drones, nuclear warheads, and even dedicated aerospace and cyber forces. Pakistan, though smaller, isn’t sitting idle either, with its battle-hardened military and growing arsenal.

India’s defence spending is just 1.9% of GDP, far below the 2.5% experts say we need to counter the combined threat from China and Pakistan. Our defence-industrial base is another weak link. We’re the world’s second-largest arms importer, relying heavily on foreign suppliers for everything from fighter jets to submarines. This dependence isn’t just costly; it’s a strategic vulnerability. Add to that the lack of long-term planning, and our forces face shortages in critical areas—fighter squadrons, air defence systems, helicopters, and even night-fighting gear.

But let’s not lose heart. India is no ordinary nation. Our soldiers have shown time and again that they can punch above their weight, whether in the icy heights of Siachen or the deserts of Kargil. What we need now is a bold, pro-India approach to turn our defence spending into real strength. First, we must boost our defence budget to at least 2.5% of GDP. This isn’t just about money; it’s about sending a message to our adversaries that India means business.

Second, let’s invest in our own defence industry. The ‘Make in India’ initiative is a great start, but we need to go further—build world-class factories, fund research, and involve private players to produce everything from missiles to aircraft carriers. Look at DRDO’s successes, like the Agni missiles or the Tejas fighter. These are proof that India can innovate when we put our minds to it. Reducing our reliance on imports will save billions and make us self-reliant.

Third, we need a clear, long-term defence plan. Our military must know exactly what it needs—be it 100 more fighter jets or 20 new submarines—and work towards it systematically. This means cutting red tape, speeding up approvals, and ensuring every rupee is spent wisely. We can’t afford to let bureaucracy slow us down when China is unveiling new weapons every year.

Finally, let’s not forget the human element. Our jawans deserve not just our respect but the best training, equipment, and support. Modern warfare isn’t just about tanks and jets; it’s about drones, cyber-attacks, and space. India must invest in these cutting-edge areas to stay ahead.

India’s defence story isn’t just about numbers; it’s about our ambition to be a global power. We’re surrounded by challenges, but we’ve never backed down from a fight. By spending smarter, building locally, and planning for the future, we can ensure our military is ready for any threat—whether from Pakistan’s provocations or China’s ambitions. Let’s make every dollar count and show the world that India’s strength lies not just in its size but in its spirit.

