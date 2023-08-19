Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Ever wondered about the experience of soaring in a high-performance fighter jet? Accompany NATO's video producer, Rob Kunzig, as he takes to the skies with a skilled Dutch instructor pilot in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program (ENJJPT).

    Ever wondered about the experience of soaring in a high-performance fighter jet? Accompany NATO's video producer, Rob Kunzig, as he takes to the skies with a skilled Dutch instructor pilot in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program (ENJJPT). Established during the 1980s, this training initiative was conceived to enable NATO Allies to collectively manage the expenses of training fighter pilots and to engrain collaborative practices within Allied air operations. 

    Presently, 14 member nations contribute both students and instructors to the program. These include Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    Given the stakes involved, the instructors offer comprehensive feedback, recognizing that the distinction between triumph and failure can have life-or-death implications. As our video producer discovers, this profession demands considerable courage and resilience -- it's not for the faint-hearted (or the queasy stomach).

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Top Stories

    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself
    Lifestyle

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt
    Entertainment

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma
    Entertainment

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH
    Entertainment

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC
    Lifestyle

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma
    Entertainment

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma
    Entertainment

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Must See

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this
    Defence

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR
    India News

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians
    India News

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians