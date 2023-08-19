Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

Ever wondered about the experience of soaring in a high-performance fighter jet? Accompany NATO's video producer, Rob Kunzig, as he takes to the skies with a skilled Dutch instructor pilot in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program (ENJJPT).

Ever wondered about the experience of soaring in a high-performance fighter jet? Accompany NATO's video producer, Rob Kunzig, as he takes to the skies with a skilled Dutch instructor pilot in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program (ENJJPT). Established during the 1980s, this training initiative was conceived to enable NATO Allies to collectively manage the expenses of training fighter pilots and to engrain collaborative practices within Allied air operations.

Presently, 14 member nations contribute both students and instructors to the program. These include Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Given the stakes involved, the instructors offer comprehensive feedback, recognizing that the distinction between triumph and failure can have life-or-death implications. As our video producer discovers, this profession demands considerable courage and resilience -- it's not for the faint-hearted (or the queasy stomach).