Two IAF pilots lost their lives after a Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed during a routine mission in Rajasthan's Churu district, marking the second such incident in three months.

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Jaguar trainer aircraft crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, claiming the lives of both pilots onboard. The IAF confirmed the accident in an official statement, noting that it occurred during a routine training mission.

“An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No damage to any civil property has been reported,” the statement read.

The IAF further said, “IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. A court of inquiry has been constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

Crash Site in Bhanoda Village

The aircraft went down around 1:25 pm in an agricultural field in Bhanoda village, located near Ratangarh town in Churu district. SHO Kamlesh of Rajaldesar police station said, “The aircraft crashed in an agriculture field in Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm. Human body parts were found near the crash site.”

Soon after the crash, villagers rushed to the area upon hearing the explosion and spotting thick smoke. “Locals rushed to the site and found burning debris,” police sources said, describing the immediate aftermath.

Circle Officer of Ratangarh, Anil Kumar, confirmed the emergency response. “Policemen from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police station, fire brigade and ambulance also rushed to the spot,” he said, adding that the area was quickly cordoned off to ensure safety and allow authorities to begin their investigation.

Second Jaguar Crash This Year

This marks the second crash involving a Jaguar aircraft within just three months. In April, a similar incident occurred near the Jamnagar Air Force Station in Gujarat during another routine training mission.

That aircraft had gone down in an open field near Suvarda village, about 12 kilometres from Jamnagar city. At the time, officials had confirmed that “one of the two pilots managed to eject safely, while the other was found dead by local villagers.”

The twin crashes in a short span have once again drawn attention to the ageing Jaguar fleet in the Indian Air Force. While Jaguars have long been known for their deep strike capabilities and service reliability, recent accidents highlight growing concerns about aircraft longevity and maintenance standards.