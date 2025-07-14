Mazagon Dockyard in Mumbai will reclaim 10 more acres to expand warship-building, add two basins, and invest ₹5,000 crore in infrastructure. The move aims to boost India's naval capabilities amid growing geopolitical tensions.

New Delhi: State-owned Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) will be reclaiming additional 10 acres of land close to the main complex in Mumbai, aimed at expanding its warships building capabilities by establishing two more basins.

This comes over a year after the MDL received a land parcel measuring 14.55 acres from Mumbai Port Authority (MPA), adjacent to its Yard on a long term lease basis.

A senior official at the shipbuilding firm said it will be in line with consistent efforts being made to scale the shipbuilding capabilities of the country. Land reclamation is the process of creating new land by modifying water bodies.

The official also said that the MDL is also planning to invest around Rs 5,000 crore to enhance the infrastructure, including setting up of two more basins.

Kanhoji Angre wet basin was the latest major infrastructure created by the MDL in recent years which has the capacity to berth two frigates and two submarines for outfitting.

Considering the strategic significance of indigenous shipbuilding, its continued advancement is expected to yield substantial capability enhancement. This development will be further reinforced by the augmentation of shipbuilding capacities across other domestic shipyards.

The objective is to match China's expansive shipbuilding capability, which has enabled the PLA Navy to operate a fleet of over 370 ships – surpassing even that of the United States.

Acquired in April 2024 at a cost of Rs 354 crore from MPA, the land parcel measuring 14.55 acres, has enabled decongestion of the existing Shipyard space.

The defence ministry had stated that these 15 acres of land will be used for simultaneous construction and outfitting of new builds, repairs/refits of vessels.

The official also said that the DPSU has acquired another 37 acres of land at the Nhava Sheva Port worth approximately Rs 3,000 crore. “It will make MDL future proof with respect to the infrastructure constraints.”

As of now, the Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) stands at 40 kilotonnes or 40,000 metric tonnes.

“Once the planned infrastructure in MDL’s neighbourhood is raised, the DWT would go up to 80 kilotonnes or 80,000 metric tonnes. After Nhava Shipyard becomes operational then we can see a total of 200,000 metric tonnes of DWT.”

DWT is the maximum weight a ship can carry.

At present MDL has a capacity to construct 11 submarines and 10 warships simultaneously at the existing premises. The future construction requirements are expected to be commensurate with the future platforms which are likely to be larger in dimensions with a deeper draft.

Currently, the MDL has a capacity to build 11 submarines and 10 warships simultaneously at the existing premises. It should be mentioned that the DPSU will be signing twin submarine building projects, soon worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore.

The official further added that MDL would be playing a significant role in realizing the Indian Navy’s 175 capital ship navy project amidst a fast evolving geopolitical situation.

Established in 1774, the Mazagon Dockyard has so far built 806 vessels with 214 platforms constructed for other countries. It also includes 31 capital warships, 8 submarines manufactured for the Indian Navy.