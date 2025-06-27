After two weeks of hesitation, the UK has agreed to move its stranded F-35B fighter jet to the MRO facility at Thiruvananthapuram Airport. A 40-member British team will carry out repairs soon.

Soon a team of engineers will be flying in with specialist equipment to repair the aircraft. It should be noted that the flying operation was suffering due to the aircraft standing still on the tarmac.

UK earlier refused India's help

Earlier, India had given an offer to move the fighter to hangar at the airport but the UK side refused to accept it.

A British High Commission spokesperson in Delhi said: “A UK F-35B aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue. The UK has accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport.”

“The aircraft will be moved to the hangar once UK engineering teams arrive with specialist equipment, thereby ensuring there is minimal disruption to scheduled maintenance of other aircraft,” he said. The team comprises 40 crews.

The aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after it was unable to land on HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which was operating in the Indo-Pacific following a series of joint exercises with the Indian Navy.

The aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram on June 13 night after encountering low fuel levels. Soon after, it developed hydraulic failures and wasn't able to fly.

Next day, a Royal Navy AW101 Merlin helicopter arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram airport with engineers deployed on the Prince of Wales.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), which had earlier confirmed it was assisting with the diversion, described the incident as a "normal occurrence," and said it was extending logistical support.

British High Commission on repairs

“The aircraft will return to active service once repairs and safety checks have been completed. Ground teams continue to work closely with Indian authorities to ensure safety and security precautions are observed,” the British High Commission spokesperson said.

“We thank the Indian authorities and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for their continued support.”

Designed and developed by Lockheed Martin, the F-35B is part of the most expensive and technologically sophisticated fighter jet programme. The B variant, which the Royal Navy operates, is capable of short take-off and vertical landings, enabling it to fly from carriers that lack catapult systems.