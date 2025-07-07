HSL, state-owned defence shipbuilder, has signed a strategic agreement with Pentagon Rugged Systems India Ltd to enhance naval capabilities with advanced anti-drone technology and secure long-range maritime communications.

New Delhi: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), state-owned defence shipbuilder, has signed a strategic agreement with Pentagon Rugged Systems India Ltd to enhance naval capabilities with advanced anti-drone technology and secure long-range maritime communications.

The partnership, formalised on July 5, targets the growing security challenges posed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in naval operations.

HSL to integrate domestically produced anti-drone systems onto Indian naval vessels

Under the agreement, HSL will integrate domestically produced anti-drone systems onto Indian naval vessels, enabling real-time detection, tracking, and neutralisation of hostile drones at ranges up to 30 kilometres.

The system's feature precision jamming capabilities spanning frequencies from 400 MHz to 6 GHz, effectively disabling aerial threats while minimising collateral damage.

In parallel, the collaboration will advance robust Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) communication systems, ensuring secure and resilient data transfer capabilities crucial for naval operations in complex maritime and littoral environments.

Commodore Hemant Khatri, Chairman and Managing Director of HSL, highlighted the strategic value of the initiative: "This partnership marks a significant step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology. Integrating indigenous anti-drone capabilities will strengthen our naval platforms' operational readiness and foster domestic innovation."

Dr Swaminathan Manikandan, Managing Director of Pentagon Rugged Systems India, highlighted the critical nature of the technology, stating: "We are proud to collaborate with HSL to deliver indigenous, mission-critical anti-drone solutions specifically designed for high-risk maritime environments."

Integration trials are slated to commence next quarter, followed by frontline deployment shortly thereafter. “This move aligns closely with India's broader policy initiatives promoting self-sufficiency and innovation in defence manufacturing.”