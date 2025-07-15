This follows the successful test of the Astra air-to-air missile, demonstrating its precision and range exceeding 100 km, utilizing an indigenous RF seeker. The missile's performance was validated through comprehensive flight data analysis.

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday handed over six strategic indigenously designed and developed products against the Naval Staff Qualitative Requirements (NSQR) to the Indian Navy, officials said in a statement. Secretary DDR&D and Chairman DRDO handed over these products to Rear Admiral Sriram Amur ACNS( SSP), Naval HQ at a special ceremony held at Defence laboratory Jodhpur.



The six indigenously designed products include Gamma Radiation Aerial Surveillance System (GRASS), Environmental Surveillance Vehicle (ESV), Vehicle Radiological Contamination Monitoring System (VRCMS), Underwater Gamma Radiation Monitoring System (UGRMS), Dirt Extractor and Cross Contamination Monitor (DECCOM) and Organ Radioactivity Detection System(ORDS).



Earlier, on June 11, Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully conducted the flight-test of indigenous Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile (BVRAAM) 'Astra' equipped with indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker from Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha. According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, during the tests, two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects and launch platform conditions. In both cases, the missiles destroyed the targets with pinpoint accuracy.



During the tests, all subsystems performed as per expectations including the RF seeker which has been indigenously designed & developed by DRDO. The flawless performance of the Astra weapon system was validated through flight data captured by Range Tracking instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. These successful flight tests have re-established the accuracy and reliable performance of Astra weapon system with indigenous seeker, the release emphasised.



Astra BVRAAM has a range exceeding 100 kms and is equipped with an art guidance and navigation system. In addition to various laboratories of DRDO, more than 50 public and private industries, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, have contributed towards the successful realisation of the weapon system.