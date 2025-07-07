Major Rohit Bachwala, an Army doctor, helped deliver a baby at Jhansi railway station using a knife, hair clips, and a towel. His quick action saved both mother and child, earning him top military praise.

Major Rohit Bachwala, a 31-year-old Army doctor posted at Military Hospital Jhansi, earned national praise after helping a pregnant woman deliver her baby at the Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh under difficult and resource-poor conditions. The soldier's service beyond the call of duty was appreciated across social media platforms and today Indian Army also recognised his efforts and praised him.

On July 5, while waiting to catch a train to Hyderabad for a month-long leave, he saw a woman in severe labour pain at the Virangana Laxmibai Jhansi station. Without hesitation, he stepped in to help.

Emergency delivery on the railway platform

The woman had just arrived at the station in a wheelchair and was being assisted by a female ticket examiner (TTE). As she was brought onto the foot overbridge, she fell from the wheelchair and began crying out in pain.

Major Rohit immediately rushed to her side. Using only what he had on hand, a pocket knife, a towel, some hair clips and a dhoti. He conducted an emergency delivery right there on the railway platform.

Railway women staff quickly responded by creating a safe and private space around the woman and providing gloves to the doctor.

Baby born lifeless, brought back to life

The situation turned critical when the baby was born unresponsive. But Major Rohit used his training and presence of mind to successfully resuscitate the newborn.

Soon after, the mother began experiencing complications related to the placenta. Despite the lack of proper medical tools, he managed the situation with great clinical judgment and care.

Both mother and child were stabilised and later taken to a government hospital for further treatment.

General Upendra Dwivedi lauds selfless action

On July 7, Northern Army Commander General Upendra Dwivedi officially commended Major Rohit for his exceptional bravery, skill, and selflessness. He described the act as one that went beyond the call of duty and showcased the true ethos of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Army praised Major Rohit for maintaining composure under pressure and using his medical knowledge to save lives in a non-clinical, high-pressure setting with almost no equipment.

Railway staff express heartfelt gratitude

The woman and her family had raised an SOS through the Rail Madad app while travelling on the Panvel-Gorakhpur Express (Train No. 15066). She was travelling with her husband and child from Panvel to Barabanki.

The Railways control room in Jhansi was alerted, and a medical team was mobilised in advance. As soon as the train arrived, the woman was deboarded, but the baby arrived faster than expected.

Thanks to Major Rohit's presence at the station and his immediate response, the woman received life-saving support at the most critical moment.

After the delivery, the women TTEs expressed their deep gratitude, calling Major Rohit “an angel in the hour of need.”

A legacy of service

Major Rohit hails from Hyderabad and is the son of a former Indian Air Force personnel. Even while off duty, his quick action and medical skill saved two lives and reminded everyone of the true meaning of service in uniform