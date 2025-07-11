Indian Army has launched Operation Shiva, deploying over 8,500 troops, advanced drone surveillance and counter-UAS systems to secure the Amarnath Yatra amid heightened terror threats. Medical, emergency and disaster response teams are also in place.

New Delhi: With an objective to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra, the Indian Army has launched “Operation Shiva”, deploying over 8500 troops to provide a robust security architecture along both the Northern and Southern Yatra routes.

Being conducted in close coordination with the Civil Administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Operation Shiva has been launched in light of the heightened threat from Pakistan-backed proxies in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Scroll to load tweet…

8,500 troops to ensure safe Amarnath Yatra

These 8,500 troops will be supported by a wide array of technological and operational resources.

“A dynamic counter-terrorism grid, prophylactic security deployment and corridor protection measures have been instituted,” an official said.

“Comprehensive assistance to civil authorities is also being provided, particularly in disaster management and emergency response.”

For the smooth and secure conduct of the Yatra, the Army has also deployed a wide array of advanced technologies to carry out specified tasks.

Technologies deployed

Counter-UAS grid

An official stated that “We have deployed more than 50 counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS)and electronic warfare systems to neutralise drone threats.

Unmanned aerial vessel

"We have also deployed regular UAV (unmanned aerial vessel) missions and live monitoring of Yatra routes and the Holy Cave,” the official added.

An engineer task forces has also been created for bridge construction, track widening, and disaster mitigation.

Medical aid and security on Amarnath Yatra route

The official also informed that over 150 doctors and medical personnel with two Advance Dressing Stations, nine Medical Aid Posts, a 100-bed hospital, and 26 oxygen booths supported by 2,00,000 litres of oxygen have also been set up.

Besides, they have also pressed in signal companies for seamless communication, EME detachments for technical support, and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads.

The Army has also provisioned for emergency rations for 25,000 persons, QRTs, tent cities, water points, and plant equipment, including bulldozers and excavators.

He also said that helicopters remain on standby for any contingency response.

“By implementing live tracking of Yatra convoys between Jammu and the Holy Cave, the Army is maintaining constant situational awareness through high-resolution PTZ camera and drone feeds. Real-time updates on convoy movement are being monitored to pre-empt any threats, while seamless multi-agency coordination ensures swift response and effective security management across the entire route.”