The armies of India and France concluded their 8th edition of joint military exercise Shakti at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in France.

New Delhi: The armies of India and France concluded their 8th edition of joint military exercise Shakti at Camp Larzac, La Cavalerie in France.

The two-week exercise marked the successful completion of an intensive training engagement aimed at enhancing interoperability, mutual trust, and tactical coordination between the Indian and French Armies.

Over the course of the exercise, the Indian contingent — comprising 90 personnel primarily from the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles battalion and troops from the French Army’s 13 Demi-Brigade de Légion Étrangère, participated in a series of mission-oriented drills tailored to sub-conventional operations.

The engagement included combat shooting, urban warfare training, obstacle crossings, Electronic Warfare (EW) integration, and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) operations.

A major highlight was the successful execution of a 96-hour continuous field exercise, simulating multi-domain scenarios in complex operational environments.

The phase tested the endurance, planning proficiency, and joint decision-making capabilities of both contingents under realistic and high-pressure conditions.

The Indian Ambassador to France, Sanjeev Singla, visited the troops during the exercise and commended their professionalism and contribution to strengthening defence ties between the two nations.

“Exercise Shakti-VIII stands as a testament to the growing strategic convergence between India and France. It has not only facilitated the exchange of tactical knowledge and operational best practices but has also reaffirmed the shared commitment of both countries towards regional stability, collective security, and defence cooperation.”