A UK Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet grounded in Thiruvananthapuram for 13 days after an emergency landing will be repaired by British engineers, with Indian authorities assisting the recovery.

New Delhi: The United Kingdom is set to dispatch a team of engineers to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, to repair its Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, which has been grounded for the past 13 days due to a technical malfunction.

Thanking the Indian authorities for the assistance, a British High Commission (BHC) in India spokesperson said: “We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible.”

Emergency Landing Amid Adverse Weather and Low Fuel

On June 14, a Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after it was unable to return to the HMS Prince of Wales, stationed 100 nautical miles off the Kerala coast in the Arabian Sea. The jet was reportedly caught in adverse weather conditions and was low on fuel.

Prioritising safety, the aircraft diverted to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in India, where it landed safely, BHC said.

IAF Extended Assistance

The Indian Air Force had extended assistance in recovery of the aircraft.

Operating from the UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, the fighter was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone) with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield.

“On having declared a diversion of an emergency, the F35B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery,” the IAF spokesperson, Wing Commander Jaideep Singh had said.

He also said that the IAF provided all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft.

Asianet News English had reported that the UK Carrier Strike Group, comprising HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, a submarine, and P8I aircraft participated in the North Arabian Sea.

Lockheed-made, the F-35 is a fifth generation maritime fighter with ‘short take-off and vertical landing’ (STOVL) capability.

“We have worked closely with all Indian authorities, including the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and are extremely grateful for their support,” the BHC Spokesperson said.