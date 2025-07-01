Defence firm SMPP has secured a Rs 300 crore contract under Emergency Procurement 5 to supply 27,700 bulletproof jackets and 11,700 advanced ballistic helmets to the Indian Army, enhancing soldier safety with world-class protection.

New Delhi: Defence equipment maker SMPP on Tuesday announced that it has bagged two contracts worth Rs 300 crore from Indian Army for supply of 27,700 bulletproof jackets and 11,700 advanced ballistic helmets.

The contract was given under Emergency Procurement 5 on June 22, 2025.

Scroll to load tweet…

SMPP Chairman on Rs 300 crore deal

Speaking on the development, SMPP Chairman and Managing Director Shiv Chand Kansal said: “We conduct our business with the motto to ‘protect those who protect us’ and a vision to lead the way in equipping armed forces with advanced technological solutions. Thus, with this new contract, SMPP has once again shown beyond doubt to be better than the best and true to its motto.”

The specialty of bulletproof jackets and advanced helmet

Speaking about the bulletproof jackets, he said it comes with advanced features like dynamic load distribution and quick release system which increase the operational efficiency. It enhances soldier comfort while offering protection against the most lethal armor piercing bullets.

“The Advanced Ballistic helmet is world’s first helmet which provides protection from AK-47 fired lethal Hard Steel Core ammunition.”

SMPP Director and CEO Ashish Kansal said: “SMPP has been leading the personal protection market in India with more than 90 percent market share owing to its immense focus on research and development with over 17 patents filed and 10 patents granted. This obsession with research ensures constant upgradation of product to meet the evolving needs of our soldiers”.

“SMPP Limited has carved a unique niche for itself by emerging as a major contributor in enabling India to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in Defence production through its outstanding quality and yet competitive pricing capabilities.”