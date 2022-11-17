Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Dramatic ship-boarding operation during Exercise Sea Vigil 2022

    Over 500 surface assets took part in the exercise. These included assets from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Customs, state marine/coastal police, port authorities, forest department, and private operators

    Nov 17, 2022, 8:11 PM IST

    Exercise Sea Vigil-22, the two-day coastal defence exercise, saw the most extensive participation from all maritime security agencies. Over 500 surface assets took part in the exercise. These included assets from the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Customs, state marine/coastal police, port authorities, forest department, and private operators. The conceptual and geographical expanse of Sea Vigil included contingencies ranging from peace to wartime across the entire coastline and the Exclusive Economic Zone of the country. In addition, mitigation measures on shore were also validated in case of any breach in the Coastal Security mechanism. Here is a video clip of boarding operations during the exercise.

    Also Read: 6 women Army officers qualify for prestigious Defence Services Staff College

    The security mechanism of ports was also validated during the exercise as ports form the nerve centre of sea-borne trade. The crisis management plans of all ports were assessed for their effectiveness in tackling emergencies. Indian Navy Marine Commandos, National Security Guard commandos and state police teams took part in drills to tackle acts of maritime terrorism. 

    Sea Vigil 2022 also validated the National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (NC3I) Network -- the technical surveillance infrastructure. The Information Management and Analysis Centre at Gurugram and its various nodes across Indian Navy and Coast Guard stations were exercised for coordinating the information dissemination and surveillance mechanism. 

    Also Read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

    Also Read: From the IAF Vault: Srinagar's tryst with fighter aircraft

