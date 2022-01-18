Republic Day 2022: BSF's daredevil Seema Bhawani women bikers practice stunts at Rajpath (WATCH)

In what is expected to take the nation's breath away, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women biker team Seema Bhawani are gearing up to display their daredevil stunts on Republic Day 2022 Parade. On Tuesday, more than 100 women personnel practised their stunts in New Delhi's Rajpath as they got ready to showcase their talent for the January 26 show. This year will be the second time in a row the adventurous Seema Bhawani team will put forth their stunts on Republic Day.

The BSF's Seema Bhawani team includes Inspector Himanshu Sirohi, SI Sonia Banwari and many constables who are currently going through an 8-hour training. The daredevil women personnel, practising hard to perfect their skill, will look to give their best on the big day.

Seema Bhawani was raised at Central School of Motor Transport, BSF Academy in Tekanpur on October 20, 2016. This group has been specially handpicked by BSF trainers and are aged between 25-30 years. They displayed their stunts for the first time in the 2018 Republic Day parade. Before this, in 2015, women contingents of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force had made their debut in the R-Day parade, but not as motorcyclists. Meanwhile, BSF captain Himanshu asserted that the team are all set to showcase their talent.

Here's a list of 16 stunts India can look forward to on Republic Day Parade 2022:

1. Border Woman Salute

2. Single Kneeling

3. Chair Riding

4. Fish Riding

5. Double Back Riding

6. Opposite Direction Side Riding Double

7. Shaktiman

8. Ladder

9. Five Woman Balance

10. Crown Position

11. Bull Fighting

12. Abhinandan

13. Exercise Bar

14. Gulistan

15. Aerobic

16. Pyramid