Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took a sortie in 'Prachand', the Made in India Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), at Jodhpur airbase on Monday.

Talking about his sortie, Rajnath said: "It was a smooth and comfortable flight in the indigenously built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH). It can fly in any terrain, weather, and altitude; it has the capability to attack. Our motto is 'Make in India, Make for the World'. 'Prachand' is capable of sending a message to the adversary."

Earlier, while indicting the LCH into the Indian Air Force, Rajnath said he was confident that the IAF's overall capability would enhance further following the induction of the helicopter. "We have been focusing on boosting the country's defence production following certain developments; security of the country has been our foremost priority, and it will remain so," he said.

Rajnath termed the induction of the indigenously-built LCH as a 'momentous occasion' for India's defence production. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had, in March 2020, approved the procurement of 15 indigenously developed Limited Series Production LCH worth Rs 3,887 crore.

Out of these 15 helicopters, ten would be for the IAF, and five would be for the Indian Army. The LCH induction comes at a time India and China are trying to disengage and de-escalate tensions at certain friction points in eastern Ladakh. The LCH has a number of stealth features, night attack capability, armoured-protection systems and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability.

The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles, including the destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD), combat search and rescue (CSAR) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations.

The helicopter can also be deployed in counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments, supporting ground forces and high-altitude bunker-busting operations. The helicopter can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft.

