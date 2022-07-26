Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

Commemorating 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us take a moment to remember and honour those who put everything at stake for our country's future in Operation Vijay of 1999 and ensured our nation's victory.

India is today honouring the supreme sacrifice of 527 Indian soldiers and over 1300 others who were injured while defending the country's honour and integrity that had been threatened by our hostile neighbour, Pakistan. Commemorating the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us take a moment to remember and honour those who put everything at stake for our country's future in Operation Vijay of 1999 and ensured our nation's victory.

