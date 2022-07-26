Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: PM Modi salutes 'brave sons of the country'

India marks the 23rd anniversary of its triumph over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, honouring the sacrifices and heroism of the fallen heroes in recapturing numerous mountains on the Indian side of the Kargil Line of Control (LoC) that Pakistani forces had illegally held.

India marks the 23rd anniversary of its triumph over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, honouring the sacrifices and heroism of the fallen heroes in recapturing numerous mountains on the Indian side of the Kargil Line of Control (LoC) that Pakistani forces had illegally held. Kargil Vijay Diwas, also known as Kargil Victory Day, commemorates India's momentous victory against Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "saluted to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valor". He said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valor in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!"

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 5 facts you need to know about the Indo-Pak war

Meanwhile, newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu said, "Amazing feat of Indian Armed Forces. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the great symbol Kargil Vijay Diwas of excellent fighting skills and unwavering devotion. I pay my heartfelt salute to all the Ranbankurs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of Mother Bharati."

She further said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valor, valor and determination of our armed forces. "I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to him and his family members. Jai Hind!," added Murmu.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day