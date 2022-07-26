Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: PM Modi salutes 'brave sons of the country'

    India marks the 23rd anniversary of its triumph over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, honouring the sacrifices and heroism of the fallen heroes in recapturing numerous mountains on the Indian side of the Kargil Line of Control (LoC) that Pakistani forces had illegally held.

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 PM Modi salutes brave sons of the country gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 9:51 AM IST

    India marks the 23rd anniversary of its triumph over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, honouring the sacrifices and heroism of the fallen heroes in recapturing numerous mountains on the Indian side of the Kargil Line of Control (LoC) that Pakistani forces had illegally held. Kargil Vijay Diwas, also known as Kargil Victory Day, commemorates India's momentous victory against Pakistan on July 26, 1999.

    Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "saluted to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valor". He said, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valor in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!"

    Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 5 facts you need to know about the Indo-Pak war

    Meanwhile, newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu said, "Amazing feat of Indian Armed Forces. Hearty congratulations to all the countrymen on the great symbol Kargil Vijay Diwas of excellent fighting skills and unwavering devotion. I pay my heartfelt salute to all the Ranbankurs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of Mother Bharati."

    She further said Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valor, valor and determination of our armed forces. "I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to him and his family members. Jai Hind!," added Murmu.

    Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 5 facts you need to know about the Indo Pak war gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 5 facts you need to know about the Indo-Pak war

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 Wishes quotes WhatsApp Facebook status to share on this day gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share on this day

    Uber driver's honest conversation with Delhi woman during rains goes viral; read here - adt

    Uber driver's honest conversation with Delhi woman during rains goes viral; read here

    Governor post, Rajya Sabha seat for Rs 100 crore CBI busts racket

    Governor post, Rajya Sabha seat for Rs 100 crore! CBI busts racket

    Tribal schoolkids celebrates Droupadi Murmu elevation as President

    Tribal schoolkids celebrates Droupadi Murmu's elevation as President

    Recent Stories

    Who is Indermit Gill the second Indian chief economist of World Bank gcw

    Who is Indermit Gill, the second Indian chief economist of World Bank?

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon retirement-ayh

    WWE: Triple H named creative head following Vince McMahon's retirement

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif upset over ex-lover Ranbir Kapoor working with Vicky Kaushal? Report

    Bharti Singh gets trolled as her son, Laksha, dressed up like Arab Sheik holding Hookah RBA

    Bharti Singh gets trolled as her son, Laksha, dressed up like Arab Sheik holding Hookah

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 5 facts you need to know about the Indo Pak war gcw

    Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 5 facts you need to know about the Indo-Pak war

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon