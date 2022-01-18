  • Facebook
    Jammu and Kashmir: Army rescues 30 civilians after avalanche hits Tangdhar (WATCH)

    Jan 18, 2022, 6:10 PM IST
    Amidst renewed snowfall and twin avalanches, Indian Army and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel rescued 30 civilians trapped on Chowkibal-Tangdhar road (NH-701) on the intervening night of January 17-18. According to the Army's Public Relation Officer (PRO), Srinagar, two rescue teams were mobilised when they received information of civilians being stuck closer to Khooni Nala and SM Hill on NH 701.

    In a video shared by the Indian Army, troops brave adverse weather conditions compounded by twin avalanches. Fourteen civilians were rescued and brought to Neelam, while 16 others were taken to NC pass, also known as Sadhna pass. All rescued civilians were provided with food, medical care and shelter for the night, confirmed the PRO.

    Meanwhile, the armed forces also retrieved twelve vehicles on Tuesday after clearing the snow slides following the avalanche from the road. "GREF played a difficult but stellar role in snow clearance amidst dangerous conditions. The entire effort took about five to six hours," the PRO Srinagar stated in a statement released.

    Highlighting that the Khooni Nala area, closer to the NC pass, is prone to avalanches and snow slides, the statement recalled similar civilian rescue operations by troops last year. "The Indian Army stands by its tradition of helping out the citizens during their hour of need," the release further stated.

