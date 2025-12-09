Indian Navy chief Admiral has begun official visit to Brazil to strengthen the expanding maritime partnership between the two nations. He will meet Brazil’s defence leadership, review operational cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration.

New Delhi: Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Tuesday proceeded on an official visit to Brazil from December 09-12, aimed to consolidate the robust and growing maritime partnership between the navies of two countries.

During the visit, Admiral Tripathi will hold discussions with senior leadership of Brazil, including Jose Mucio, the Defence Minister of Brazil; Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces; and Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy.

“These interactions will provide an opportunity to review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation, enhance operational-level linkages, and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two navies,” Indian Navy spokesperson Captain Vivek Madhwal.

“The visit includes engagements with operational commands, visits to naval bases, and shipyards of the Brazilian Navy.”

“Discussions will focus on shared maritime priorities, naval interoperability, capacity building, and collaboration within multilateral frameworks including the broader South-South collaboration.”

The significance of Dinesh K Tripathi's Brazil visit

The visit by the Chief of the Naval Staff reaffirms the Indian Navy’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the Brazilian Navy in the areas of maritime security, professional exchanges, and capacity building, thereby contributing to stability in the global maritime commons, he added.

In October, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral discussion with his Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, wherein India side said to have pitched for the supply of the Akash missile system to Brazil.