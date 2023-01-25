Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: India drubbed New Zealand by 90 runs in the final Indore ODI on Tuesday, thanks to Rohit Sharma's century. However, he was unhappy with the broadcasters portraying it as his first hundred in three years.

    An aggravated Indian skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma criticised the broadcaster for cutting the "perspective" when it determined to emphasise that his century in the third One-Day International (ODI) versus New Zealand was his first in three years. He pointed out that he scarcely played 50-over games during that period. As Rohit pulled towards the deep square, getting to his 30th ODI ton in the final match versus NZ on Tuesday, the broadcaster displayed that it was the Indian skipper's first hundred since January 2020. While the stat is actual, Rohit judged it did not fetch the accurate picture.

    "Regarding the first hundred in three years, I've played only 12 [17] ODIs in three years. Three years sounds like a lot. You guys should know what's happening. I know it was shown on broadcast, but kabhi kabhi woh cheez bhi dhyan dena chahiye, broadcaster ko bhi sahi cheez dikhana chahiye [the broadcasters should present the right picture]," Rohit briefed the media after India clean swept NZ 3-0 in the series.

    When a correspondent further questioned if it was the 'Hitman's' return, an appellation utilised for him, Rohit, who blasted nine fours and six sixes in India's 90-run success, articulated, "As I said, there were no matches in 2020. Everyone was sitting at home because of COVID-19. We hardly played ODIs."

    "I was injured, so I played two Tests during that time, so you have to put all of that in perspective. We were playing T20 [Twenty20] cricket last year. And, in T20 cricket, there's no better batter than Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. He has hit two hundred, and I don't think anyone else has," concluded Rohit.

    (With inputs from PTI)

