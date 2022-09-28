Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    The Indian cricket team has received a rousing reception in Trivandrum as the Men in Blue gear up to face South Africa in the first T20 international at Greenfield Stadium. The fans thronged outside the venue were also seen chanting MS Dhoni's name, proving the former Indian skipper remains a crowd favourite.

    Sep 28, 2022, 6:03 PM IST

    When former Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, a nation of billion people was left stunned. Popularly known as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni had won the hearts of several cricket lovers with his cricketing brains, temperament and skills.

    Two years since his retirement, Dhoni continues to be a crowd favourite and continues to bring fans of the sport together. Proof of the brilliance of the cricketing genius, as most people believe, was seen ahead of India's clash against South Africa in the first T20 international at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

    Ram Babu, the famous Dhoni fan from Chandigarh, made his way to Kerala to witness the Men in Blue take on the Proteas in the first of three T20Is. The two nations will also face each other in three ODIs.

    Fans of MS Dhoni chanted the legendary captain's name in front of a massive cut-out of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon placed outside the stadium. Watch this video to experience the Dhoni frenzy, even though its been over two years since the icon retired from the ODI and T20 international formats.

