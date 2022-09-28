ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

India and South Africa play three T20Is in India starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jacques Kallis has told Asianet that both sides are big contenders for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Team India is far from settled for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, set to be played in Australia from next month. Meanwhile, as a part of preparations for the event, India will be facing off against South Africa in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, starting with the opening game at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Interestingly, both sides have been placed in the same group in the Super 12 stage of the global event, allowing both sides to judge each other and prepare accordingly. Meanwhile, legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis spoke exclusively to Asianet and dubbed both sides as top contenders Down Under.

"I think it will be important [the series for both sides]. It would be good preparation for the [T20] World Cup for both sides. I'm sure the conditions [here] are completely different to what you will get in Australia. Playing against each other would make you competitive, especially against two strong sides. The two teams would be big contenders for the World Cup," said Kallis.

On being asked about Proteas' lethal pace attack and the advantage heading into Australia, Kallis imagined, "I think it is a big advantage for us, especially the conditions in Australia that would suit our fast bowlers. I think they will play a big role in a fine tournament. It would give us the best opportunity we deserve."

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in question surrounding his workload, despite his deadly form. Conversing about his workload management, Kallis guessed, "Yeah, it's not often that you find good all-rounders. When it comes to workload, you need to decide when to push and sit out. It's important that he understands and listens to his body about what it wants, which I'm sure he does."

Kallis concluded by naming his top four contenders for the T20WC, which he feels, "I think it's a tough one [to decide]. You need a bit of luck [too]. I think this World Cup is probably one of the most open ones. A wild guess would probably be South Africa, India, Australia and England." Watch the complete interaction above.