    Take a look at the grandeur of Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video

    The foundation stone for the construction of Shri Ram Janbhoomi temple in Ayodhya was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020 after which the work is being carried out at a massive speed.

    Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya: Take a look at magnificent Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ayodhya, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
    The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday released a 3D video of the temple construction which shows the grandeur and beauty of the magnificent and mesmerising structure. In this video, every single moment related to the construction work started after the foundation stone has been depicted very well.

    The 5-minute 3D video released by the trust shows all the visuals of what the temple will look like once it is completely built, and how the exterior and interior parts of the temple look like. Along with this, the Nakhasi and artwork on the walls, ceilings and pillars inside the temple have also been shown with great beauty.

    The foundation of the ‘bhavya divya‘ mandir has been filled with the 48th and final layer of roller-compacted concrete. These 48 layers have been filled in a total stretch of 11,000 cubic metres as reported.

    The temple‘s sanctum sanctorum meanwhile is expected to be completed with Ram Lalla seated inside. According to the trust, devotees will be able to worship Ramlala in the grand and divine Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in December 2023.  

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 4:40 PM IST
