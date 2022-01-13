UP Election 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Chandrashekhar Azad, alliance on cards

In view of the elections, many parties have come forward to form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and many rebel leaders and turncoats have also joined the SP.

Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) national president and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad met Akhilesh Yadav amid SP's push to form a formidable alliance for the polls.

As per sources, the alliance talks between the two parties are in the final stage. Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP.

In view of the elections, many parties have come forward to form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and many rebel leaders and turncoats have also joined the SP.

Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey. Tweeting a picture of the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav said, “One meeting, for a change!” At the same time, Sanjay Singh said, “When the alliance is agreed, then it will be announced. There has been no discussion about seats yet.”

So far in UP, Mahan Dal, Democratic Party (Socialist), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Subhaspa, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Apna Dal (Krishna faction), Political Justice Party, Kanshi Ram Bahujan Mool Samaj Party, Labor Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sena and few others have formed an alliance or have merged with SP. However, has Yadav ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.