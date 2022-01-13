  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Chandrashekhar Azad, alliance on cards

    In view of the elections, many parties have come forward to form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and many rebel leaders and turncoats have also joined the SP.

    UP Election 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets Chandrashekhar Azad, alliance on cards-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 13, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Azad Samaj Party (ASP) national president and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad met Akhilesh Yadav amid SP's push to form a formidable alliance for the polls.

    As per sources, the alliance talks between the two parties are in the final stage. Advocating the rights of Dalits, other backward classes and minorities, the Azad Samaj Party is being projected as a viable alternative to Mayawati-led BSP.

    In view of the elections, many parties have come forward to form an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and many rebel leaders and turncoats have also joined the SP.

    Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met with Aam Aadmi Party leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey. Tweeting a picture of the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav said, “One meeting, for a change!” At the same time, Sanjay Singh said, “When the alliance is agreed, then it will be announced. There has been no discussion about seats yet.”

    So far in UP, Mahan Dal, Democratic Party (Socialist), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Subhaspa, Gondwana Gantantra Party, Apna Dal (Krishna faction), Political Justice Party, Kanshi Ram Bahujan Mool Samaj Party, Labor Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sena and few others have formed an alliance or have merged with SP. However, has Yadav ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP

    Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls.

    In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies.

    Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2022, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya: Take a look at magnificent Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video-dnm

    Take a look at the grandeur of Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video

    India crackdown on terror hits roadblock as Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar flees to Pakistan-dnm

    India's crackdown on terror hits roadblock as Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Sohail Kaskar flees to Pakistan

    UP Election 2022: BJP suffers massive setback as MLA Vinay Shakya tenders resignation-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP suffers massive setback as MLA Vinay Shakya tenders resignation

    UP Election 2022: MoS, SP Maurya's close aide Dharam Singh Saini resigns, returns official residence-dnm

    UP Election 2022: MoS, SP Maurya's close aide Dharam Singh Saini resigns, returns official residence

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena not to forge alliance with SP over ideological differences, says Sanjay Raut-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Shiv Sena not to forge alliance with SP over ‘ideological differences’, says Sanjay Raut

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022 to be played in South Africa?-ayh

    IPL 2022 to be played in South Africa?

    Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya: Take a look at magnificent Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video-dnm

    Take a look at the grandeur of Ram Janbhoomi Temple, trust releases 3D video

    Hollywood BAFTA 2022 Tom Holland Spider Man No Way Home blocked from nominations here is why drb

    BAFTA 2022: Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ blocked from nominations; here’s why

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; here's how Nagarjuna handled his family crisis; read here RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya's divorce; here's how Nagarjuna handled his family crisis; read here

    Manipur Election 2022 Twitter announces steps to empower citizens before polls gcw

    Assembly Election 2022: Twitter announces steps to empower citizens before polls

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 58): Kerala Blasters romp home to a 2-0 victory over Odisha FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 57): Ishan Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 57): Pandita takes Jamshedpur FC to summit with 1-0 win over East Bengal

    Video Icon
    After half a century Turkmenistan wants to close Gates of Hell blazing crater heres why

    After half a century, Turkmenistan wants to close 'Gates of Hell' blazing crater; here's why

    Video Icon
    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day shattering global record

    US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 56): Bengaluru FC outperforms reigning champion Mumbai City with 3-0 win

    Video Icon