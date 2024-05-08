Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Google Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 processor launched in India: Check out top specs, features, price & more

    Google has finally decided to launch the much-awaited Pixel 8a smartphone in India and other global markets. The latest addition to Google's 'A' series comes with the Tensor G3 chipset, 7 years of promised OS updates, Gemini AI integration, and tons of other AI features.

    Google Pixel 8a with Tensor G3 processor launched in India: Check out top specs, features, price & more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Google has introduced its latest A-series smartphone, the Pixel 8a, in India. The Pixel 8a is powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor and has the Titan M2 security chip. The phone will have seven years of software support, including security patches and Android OS upgrades.

    As predicted, Pixel 8a includes a slew of AI functions. The Pixel 8a, powered by the Google Tensor G3 processor, shares many AI features of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The phone features a dual back camera system that includes a 64-megapixel primary lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. There is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

    Also Read | Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024: iPad Pro to Apple Pencil Pro; Here's what tech giant ANNOUNCED

    AI-powered camera capabilities include finest Take, which allows users to select the finest snap from a collection of photos. The Magic Editor allows you to rotate and resize subjects, as well as apply presets to make the backdrop stand out.

    There is also Audio Magic Eraser, which removes irritating sounds in your films such as wind, people, and other noises.

    The Pixel 8a also has Gemini, Google's built-in AI assistant that enables users to text, chat, and add photos for a variety of activities. Circle to Search allows users to rapidly access information without moving between programmes. Google has also added audible Emojis, which allow you to add both an audible reaction and a visual impact. The smartphone features a new Actua display, which Google claims is 40% brighter than the Pixel 7a.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best most-selling smartphone phone of Q1 2024; Check FULL list here

    Google Pixel 8a is available for pre-order on Flipkart and will launch on sale on May 14. The Pixel 8a starts at Rs 52,999 for the 128GB option and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB variant. Launch promotions include a cash back of Rs 4,000 with specified bank cards. In addition, some smartphone models qualify for a Rs 9,000 exchange incentive. Those who preorder the Pixel 8a may get the Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 999 until May 14. The Pixel 8a is available in two additional colours: limited edition Aloe and Bay. The traditional Obsidian and Porcelain finishes are also available.

    Last Updated May 8, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024 iPad air ipad pro m2 chip apple pencil magic keyboard Here's what tech giant announced gcw

    Apple 'Let Loose' event 2024: iPad Pro to Apple Pencil Pro; Here's what tech giant ANNOUNCED

    iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best most-selling smartphone phone of Q1 2024; Check FULL list here gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max is the best most-selling smartphone phone of Q1 2024; Check FULL list here

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India limited edition model to go on sale soon gcw

    Nothing Phone 2(a): New blue colour option launched EXCLUSIVELY for India

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options than iPhone 15? gcw

    iPhone 16 series update: Apple to introduce more brighter colour options?

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features gcw

    Nothing Phone 3 to launch soon; Check out its expected price and features

    Recent Stories

    Heeramandi on Netflix: How did dogs help Sanjay Leela Bhansali relax on the sets? RBA

    Heeramandi: How did dogs help Sanjay Leela Bhansali relax on the sets?

    Ukraine war human trafficking case: CBI arrests 4 including Russian Defence Ministry contractual employee snt

    Ukraine war human trafficking case: CBI arrests 4 including Russian Defence Ministry contractual employee

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-94 May 08 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-94 May 08 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar issues warning to tipper lorry drivers for over-speeding rkn

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar issues warning to tipper lorry drivers for over-speeding

    Bengaluru: Man slapped by woman's husband over minor accident altercation, dies in sleep hours later vkp

    Bengaluru: Man slapped by woman's husband over minor accident altercation, dies in sleep hours later

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon