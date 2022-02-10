UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy

The districts where the elections will be held are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura.

As the voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election began on Thursday (February 10), Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders took to Twitter to urge the state to vote.

A total of 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts of the state are voting in Phase 1 of the Assembly polls. The districts where the elections will be held are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Agra and Mathura. In this phase, 623 candidates, including independents, are in the fray.

Amit Shah urged citizens to come out and vote in large numbers. “Today is the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. I appeal to all the brothers and sisters of this phase of polling to vote in maximum numbers to elect a government that will give security, respect and good governance along with development in the state. Your one vote is the basis of the bright future of Uttar Pradesh,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Come out and vote, get the country freed from all fear,” Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader tweeted.

JP Nadda, BJP national president took to Twitter and wrote, “The great people of Uttar Pradesh have seen UP becoming an Uttam Pradesh. Here the government of good governance has been seen to improve the administrative system. Today you have a golden opportunity to maintain the progress, prosperity and prosperity of the state. I request all of you, please exercise your right.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tweeted a 'shloka' from the Bhagavad Gita which says 'do work, whatever the results are' as she appealed voters to come out and vote in the first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary wrote, “Before casting votes, do recall what happened in the last five years in the state ...elect a government which care about you, talks about your rights, keep the society united, provide opportunities to youth, respect and protect the women and turn diversity into our strength to work for the development of state and the country.”