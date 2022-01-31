UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

He posted a picture of the inside of his election chariot, which became a topic of discussion on social media.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination for the Karhal seat election at the Mainpuri district collectorate and exuding confidence said, “Whoever BJP fields from Karhal will lose.”

Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, “This ‘nomination’ is a ‘mission’ as this UP election will write the country’s history for the next century. Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking Defeat negative politics, remove it too. Jai Hind!”

However, it was not well received. He posted a picture of the inside of his election chariot, which became a topic of discussion on social media. Akhilesh Yadav was trolled for his socialism as his luxurious motor coach gained all the attention.

A user, Samantha Ghosh in a post wrote, “Foretravel IH-45 Luxury Motor Coach is a sign of new socialism in India'. Meanwhile, a user named Sumanta, while replying to Akhilesh's tweet, wrote that 'this man talks about socialism! He is out of power for 5 years, still check his lifestyle.”

The Karhal Assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and has been a SP stronghold for decades. Karhal, just 4 km away from Saigfai, will go to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase elections in the state.