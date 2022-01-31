  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach

    He posted a picture of the inside of his election chariot, which became a topic of discussion on social media.

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav trolled fiercely for his luxurious motor coach-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mainpuri, First Published Jan 31, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination for the Karhal seat election at the Mainpuri district collectorate and exuding confidence said, “Whoever BJP fields from Karhal will lose.”

    Taking to Twitter, Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, “This ‘nomination’ is a ‘mission’ as this UP election will write the country’s history for the next century. Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking Defeat negative politics, remove it too. Jai Hind!”

    However, it was not well received. He posted a picture of the inside of his election chariot, which became a topic of discussion on social media. Akhilesh Yadav was trolled for his socialism as his luxurious motor coach gained all the attention.  

    A user, Samantha Ghosh in a post wrote, “Foretravel IH-45 Luxury Motor Coach is a sign of new socialism in India'. Meanwhile, a user named Sumanta, while replying to Akhilesh's tweet, wrote that 'this man talks about socialism! He is out of power for 5 years, still check his lifestyle.”

    The Karhal Assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and has been a SP stronghold for decades. Karhal, just 4 km away from Saigfai, will go to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase elections in the state.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2022, 7:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    UP Election 2022: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat-adt

    UP Election 2022: Union Minister SP Singh Baghel pitted against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat

    Assembly Election 2022: EC extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies till Feb 11-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies till Feb 11

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi slams SP during Jan Chaupal rally, Dabangg, dangai ran the show 5 years ago-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi slams SP during Jan Chaupal rally, ‘Dabangg, dangai ran the show 5 years ago’

    Punjab Election 2022: SC breather for Bikram Majithia in drugs case, gets protection from arrest till Feb 23-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: SC breather for Bikram Majithia in drugs case, gets protection from arrest till Feb 23

    Recent Stories

    Masood Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's new envoy to US, a 'bona fide terrorist sympathizer': Congressman

    Masood Khan, Pakistan PM Imran Khan's new envoy to US, a 'bona fide terrorist sympathizer': Congressman

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Poll survey predicts BJP to retain power with thumping victory

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea-vpn

    Millions Of Loss Refunded To Investors On Open Sea

    Shark Tank IndiaHere's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Shark Tank India: Here's how startup founders looking to raise funds can register

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants, LSG unveil official team logo and jersey-ayh

    IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants unveil official team logo

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters have no regrets, we are not sad - Ivan Vukomanovic on Bengaluru FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Kerala Blaster win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC was a bit unlucky, but we don't think about the fourth position - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC wins 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 76): Naorem Roshan Singh helps Kerala Blasters pip Bengaluru FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Little disappointment, but we have to be proud of SCEB players - Mario Rivera on ATKMB defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I'm happy for ATKMB players because they are happy with these three points - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon