    Congress moots compromise formula for Punjab CM face to keep Channi and Sidhu happy

    A new solution is reportedly being toyed with -- a two-and-a-half-year chief ministerial tenure for each. 

    Punjab Elections 2022: Congress moots compromise formula for CM face to keep Channi and Sidhu happy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
    The Congress party seems to have stumbled upon a compromise formula on the chief ministership issue in Punjab. While it has shown to be firmly behind Charanjit Singh Channi, the party high command avoids direct confrontation with state party president Navjot Singh Sidhu. So now a new solution is reportedly being toyed with -- a two-and-a-half-year chief ministerial tenure for each. 

    On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi is expected to announce the chief ministerial face in Punjab. So far, Sidhu had been sending solid feelers to the party high command that the election is fought on his face. However, Channi has proved himself during his 111-day tenure as the chief minister. 

    The party is unwilling to take the risk of offending Sidhu, but at the same time, does not want to ignore Channi. This is why a solution to the dispute is now being sought in the form of a two-and-a-half-year tenure. Now, who becomes chief minister first will be decided post-election. 

    According to a senior Congress leader, this formula can be very effective given the current circumstances. "Because with this, both the leaders can be brought together. Neither Channi nor Sidhu will be angry," the Congress leader said. 

    Congress leadership believes that even Sidhu will readily agree with this. That is why the party is thinking deeply about this formula. When Rahul Gandhi came on a tour of Punjab recently, both Channi and Sidhu were seen with him continuously. Even then, Rahul had said that both leaders are necessary, with one being the party's chief while the other was chief of the government. 

    This was a clear divergence of sorts as there was a time when the Congress had almost prepared the plan to make Channi the chief ministerial face. However, the situation changed rapidly during the Enforcement Directorate raid on the residences of Channi's relatives. At the same time, Sidhu turned up the heat upon the Congress. 

    Experts say that the Congress party has no option but to declare Sidhu and Channi as the chief ministerial faces. Therefore, the formula of a CM's tenure of two-and-a-half years each can be a better path for the party. In this way, both Sidhu and Channi can be appeased. Perhaps, this is the reason why the party is seriously considering it. 

    Sanjeev Sharma, a senior journalist who covers Punjab Congress in Chandigarh, said that the central high command might agree to this formula. "If they go ahead with this formula, this issue will at least stop till the counting of votes. Later, if Congress gets a majority, then either of the two can be made the chief minister for the first two-and-a-half years, taking into account the opinion of the MLAs. So the potential of this formula seems quite high."

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 12:58 PM IST
