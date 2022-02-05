Why Manish Tewari's name is missing from list of star Congress campaigners in Punjab?

Experts believe that Tewari, a member of the G-23 or Group of 23 leaders who have been seeking systemic changes within the party, has been kept out of the list because he has been questioning the party leadership from time to time.

Former Union Minister and party's prominent leader Manish Tewari has been kept out of the list of star campaigners of Congress in Punjab. Was it because of his outspoken nature and his frequent reminders to the party high command of the problems that need urgent attention?

Whatever Congress does, controversies go hand in hand. The list of star campaigners for Punjab could not escape controversy either. Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupel Baghel and state president Navjot Singh Sidhu figure among the list of 30 star campaigners for the party.

The list submitted to the Election Commission also includes the names of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ambika Soni, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Sunil Jakhar, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Raja Wadding, Raminder Amla and Tejinder Singh Bittu. However, Anandpur Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari's name is missing from the list.

Interestingly, Tewari is the only Hindu MP out of eight Congress MPs in the state. Hindus constitute about 40 per cent of the population of Punjab. Earlier, Sunil Jakhar had also created a stir by stating that because he was a Hindu, he could not get the Chief Minister's post despite having the support of 40 MLAs. Keeping Tewari out could trigger allegations that the Congress party is ignoring Hindu voters.

Experts believe that Tewari, a member of the G-23 or Group of 23 leaders who have been seeking systemic changes within the party, has been kept out of the list because he has been questioning the party leadership from time to time. Sources said that Tewari had also deviated from the party line on several important occasions.

Even on the Prime Minister's security issue, Tewari had given a statement out of party line. Therefore, it is believed that by ignoring him, a message is being sent within the party that it is not acceptable to move away from the party line. It is also worth mentioning that Anand Sharma, a member of the G-23 group, and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son Deepender Singh Hooda have been included in the list of star campaigners of the party in Punjab.

