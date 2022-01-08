Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

While the Congress-led administration of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi now governs the state, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party will be surprise candidates in this election, even though the Congress looks to retain power.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly that would be held in 1 phase for 117 seats. Uttarakhand Election 2022 will be held on February 14, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.

The commission said it is focused on Covid safe election, hassle-free voting system and maximum voter participation. He stated that they must organise elections in a way that protects voters and parties in the midst of the ongoing Covid surge, and that the commission has three goals: Covid safe elections, maximum voter participation, and hassle-free voting.

Phase I polling:

Date of notification: January 21, 2022

Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022

Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

Polling date: February 14, 2022

Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, the CEC said.

