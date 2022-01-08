  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    While the Congress-led administration of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi now governs the state, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party will be surprise candidates in this election, even though the Congress looks to retain power.
     

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule and the dates for the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly that would be held in 1 phase for 117 seats. Uttarakhand Election 2022 will be held on February 14, 2022 and the votes polled in the state Assembly polls will be counted on March 10, 2022.

    The commission said it is focused on Covid safe election, hassle-free voting system and maximum voter participation. He stated that they must organise elections in a way that protects voters and parties in the midst of the ongoing Covid surge, and that the commission has three goals: Covid safe elections, maximum voter participation, and hassle-free voting.

    Phase I polling:

    Date of notification: January 21, 2022

    Scrutiny of nominations: January 29, 2022

    Withdrawal of candidature: January 31, 2022

    Polling date: February 14, 2022

    Date of Counting: March 10, 2022

    Punjab Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    As we talk, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) stands enforced with this announcement. The Commission has already made elaborate arrangements for ensuring the effective implementation of MCC guidelines, the CEC said.

    While the Congress-led administration of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi now governs the state, the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party will be surprise candidates in this election, even though the Congress looks to retain power.

    Congress has suffered severe jolt after many of its leaders jumped ship. AICC in-charge Harish Chaudhary had announced that Congress will contest the upcoming state polls in 2022 without a Chief Ministerial candidate and the election will be fought under the leadership of state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. 

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 6:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Five state assembly Election 2022 The 2017 Story gcw

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: The 2017 Story

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning Here are 5 key announcements made by Election commission gcw

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning: Here are 5 key announcements made by EC

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 election commission criminal record leaders parties

    How criminal netas and parties that give them tickets will be exposed this election

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here - ADT

    Manipur Election 2022: EC to conduct polls in two phases, Details here

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Election Commission announces Assembly poll to be held on February 14

    Recent Stories

    Five state assembly Election 2022 The 2017 Story gcw

    Five-State Assembly Election 2022: The 2017 Story

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021-ayh

    Mayank Agarwal, Ajaz Patel among nominees for ICC Player of the Month December 2021

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning Here are 5 key announcements made by Election commission gcw

    New COVID protocols to virtual campaigning: Here are 5 key announcements made by EC

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 election commission criminal record leaders parties

    How criminal netas and parties that give them tickets will be exposed this election

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tomino Thomas here is what he said drb

    Karan Johar is all praises for Minnal Murali actor Tovino Thomas; here’s what he said

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 52): Mumbai City regains top spot after goalless draw vs SC East Bengal

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic ahead of Fc Goa tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC players must show character, personality, show mental strength - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (Game 53): I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I still have 100% trust in my team; everybody is ready to help ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon