  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri seat

    The AAP MP from Sangrur was named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri seat-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri constituency, ANI quoted sources as saying. The Dhuri constituency falls under Punjab’s Sangrur. Mann is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) from the district.

    The Dhuri assembly seat is currently held by the ruling Congress, with the party’s Dalvinder Singh Khangura ‘Goldy’ being the incumbent MLA. The party has, in fact, held the seat since 2012, when its nominee, Arvind Khanna, won that year’s Assembly polls from here, while Khangura won in 2017.

    The AAP MP from Sangrur was named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. “Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections,” said the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference.

    As AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the party’s choice, saying 93 per cent of respondents had picked him in a poll in which people phoned in or sent messages indicating their choice, Bhagwant Mann turned emotional – seemingly wiping tears.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates

    Addressing the media and party workers, Mann, 48, had assured that he will bring Punjab back to its more prosperous days. He invoked former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who wanted people to dream big.

    So far, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced 109 candidates for the 117 seat Assembly of the state. The party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh against Congress member and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency. Dr Balveer Singh has been fielded from Patiala which is the home ground of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

    Punjab Assembly election is scheduled to take place on February 20. Earlier, the Election Commission had announced the date of February 14 for the polling, but several political parties urged the Commission to reschedule the single phase election in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 1:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates

    NEET PG counselling 2021: SC upholds 27% OBC quota in AIQ seats, Reservation not at odds with merit-dnm

    NEET PG counselling 2021: SC upholds 27% OBC quota in AIQ seats, ‘Reservation not at odds with merit’

    No room for discrimination in new India says PM Modi at launch of Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav gcw

    'No room for discrimination in new India,' says PM Modi at launch of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav'

    India records 317532 new COVID cases positivity rate touches 16 dot 41 per cent Omicron tally stands at 9287 gcw

    India records 3,17,532 new COVID cases, positivity rate touches 16.41 per cent; Omicron tally stands at 9,287

    Delhi Mumbai see dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru, Kerala see rise in infections-dnm

    Delhi, Mumbai see dip in COVID-19 cases; Bengaluru, Kerala see rise in infections

    Recent Stories

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile gcw

    India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

    Football EPL 2021-22 Important Steven Bergwijn stoppage-time heroics against Leicester wins Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte's praise

    EPL 2021-22: 'Important' Bergwijn's stoppage-time heroics against Leicester wins Tottenham boss Conte's praise

    UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates

    Tom Holland or Pete Davidson or Dwayne Johnson? Here are 4 more celebs who can host Oscars 2022 RCB

    Tom Holland or Pete Davidson or Dwayne Johnson? Here are 4 more celebs who can host Oscars 2022

    Havana Syndrome not result of sustained global campaign by hostile power says CIA gcw

    'Havana Syndrome' not result of sustained global campaign by hostile power, says CIA

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal is happy because the plan was done perfectly by the players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 65): SC East Bengal scripts maiden season win, pips FC Goa 2-1

    Video Icon
    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon