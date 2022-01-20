Punjab Election 2022: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri seat

The AAP MP from Sangrur was named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann will contest from Dhuri constituency, ANI quoted sources as saying. The Dhuri constituency falls under Punjab’s Sangrur. Mann is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) from the district.

The Dhuri assembly seat is currently held by the ruling Congress, with the party’s Dalvinder Singh Khangura ‘Goldy’ being the incumbent MLA. The party has, in fact, held the seat since 2012, when its nominee, Arvind Khanna, won that year’s Assembly polls from here, while Khangura won in 2017.

The AAP MP from Sangrur was named as the party’s chief ministerial candidate on Tuesday for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls. “Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur constituency in Punjab Bhagwant Mann will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections,” said the party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference.

As AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the party’s choice, saying 93 per cent of respondents had picked him in a poll in which people phoned in or sent messages indicating their choice, Bhagwant Mann turned emotional – seemingly wiping tears.

Also read: UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates

Addressing the media and party workers, Mann, 48, had assured that he will bring Punjab back to its more prosperous days. He invoked former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who wanted people to dream big.

So far, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced 109 candidates for the 117 seat Assembly of the state. The party has fielded Dr Charanjit Singh against Congress member and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi from the Chamkaur Sahib constituency. Dr Balveer Singh has been fielded from Patiala which is the home ground of former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Assembly election is scheduled to take place on February 20. Earlier, the Election Commission had announced the date of February 14 for the polling, but several political parties urged the Commission to reschedule the single phase election in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.