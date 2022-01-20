  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Congress names 16 more women in second list of 41 candidates

    In a bid to influence the women voters in the poll-bound state, Congress had been holding marathon rallies across Uttar Pradesh as part of its ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
    The Congress on Thursday announced its second list of 41 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with 16 women in it. The Congress had promised to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates in Uttar Pradesh which has been reflected in the second list.

    Sukhwinder Kaur from Saharanpur, farmer leader Poonam Pandit from Syana, and Dr Yasmeen Rana from Charthawal are among the women candidates.

    The party had previously released the names of 125 candidates, 50 of whom were women.

    Last week, the party announced candidates for Assembly polls from Noida, Dadri and Jewar constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

    Among the women were the mother of the Unnao rape survivor, an ASHA worker who was roughed up by police, a former SP leader who was attacked during the panchayat elections and a social activist and Congress leader who was jailed during the anti-CAA protests.

    In a bid to influence the women voters in the poll-bound state, Congress had been holding marathon rallies across Uttar Pradesh as part of its ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. However, the marathon rallies are now on hold due to the Election Commission's ban on physical rallies in view of the raging Covid-19 in the country.

    In the past few months, Priyanka Gandhi has announced several women-centric promises including smartphones to Class 12 pass girls, electric scooters to graduating women, and skill development schools for women.

    Meanwhile, Raebareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh resigned from the party just before the Congress party declared its second list of 41 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

    Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10.

