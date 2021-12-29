  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi’s scheduled visit to UAE postponed amid rising Omicron threat and surging COVID cases

    It is not the first time the PM's visit has been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. PM Modi's visit to Portugal, France and UK was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

    PM Modi's scheduled visit to UAE postponed amid rising Omicron threat and surging COVID cases-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 29, 2021, 5:15 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been postponed amid rising global concern over the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus. The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the Gulf nation on January 6, sources said and was supposed to be his first foreign trip in 2022.

    It is not the first time the PM's visit has been postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. PM Modi's visit to Portugal, France and UK was postponed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 crisis. Last year his visit to Brussels was postponed as coronavirus numbers increased.

    The Prime Minister visited the Gulf nation in August 2019 to receive 'the Order of Zayed, UAE's highest civilian award. Earlier, in February 2018, he had visited UAE for the sixth World Government Summit in Dubai, where India was the guest of honour.

    Over 3.3 million Indians working in the UAE have played a key in overall cultural and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

    India has seen an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases.

    India has witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases, with Delhi and Maharashtra reporting the maximum number of cases. A yellow alert came into effect in India's national capital on Tuesday, which means that all non-essential activities will be closed and a curfew being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

    UAE has also seen an increase with over 1800 cases being reported recently even as mega Dubai expo faces closure as cases spike. Earlier reports had mentioned that PM Modi would visit the India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo.

    Another key focus of the visit was supposed to be the signing of the India-UAE Free trade agreement. India and UAE have a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ and have seen increased engagement at every level.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2021, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at tightening curbs amid soaring COVID cases-dnm

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope hints at tightening curbs amid soaring COVID cases

    JNU alters invite to anti-sex harassment session after NCW chief asks to withdraw 'misogynist' circular-dnm

    JNU alters invite to anti-sex harassment session after NCW chief asks to withdraw 'misogynist' circular

    Bihar already experiencing third wave of COVID-19, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-dnm

    Bihar already experiencing third wave of COVID-19, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    Delhi records highest Omicron cases with 238 cases recorded; 44% jump in daily COVID cases-adt

    Delhi records highest Omicron cases with 238 cases recorded; 44% jump in daily COVID cases

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    PM Modi did not pick Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard as new ride, SPG did: Sources

    Recent Stories

    2022 Horoscope: Zodiac predictions for the new year RCB

    2022 Horoscope: Zodiac predictions for the new year

    Income Tax returns deadline extended to February 28 2022 gcw

    Income Tax returns deadline extended to February 28, 2022

    Bhediya co stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon back MAI plea regarding theatre shut down in Delhi drb

    Bhediya co-stars Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon back MAI’s plea regarding theatre shut down in Delhi

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: Should Joe Root step down as England Test skipper? Geoffrey Boycott comments-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22: Should Joe Root step down as England Test skipper? Geoffrey Boycott comments

    football EPL Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 to miss crucial clash against Manchester City

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tests positive for COVID-19, to miss Manchester City clash

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 43): Bartholomew Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 43): Ogbeche scores brace as Hyderabad FC thrashes Odisha FC 6-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When MCFC attacks, it also needs to make sure that it is set up defensively - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs MCFC Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 42): NorthEast United FC & Mumbai City FC play out thrilling 3-3 draw

    Video Icon
    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Congress flag fail at 137th Foundation Day; social media in splits, calls it a bad omen

    Video Icon
    australia Sydney COVID19 testing results goof-up Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Sydney COVID testing results goof-up: Over 1000 incorrectly told they are negative

    Video Icon