Over 52% of Rajya Sabha sitting time was lost to disruptions, protests during Parliament's Winter Session

However, according to the report, the home sat for 33 minutes longer than expected on Thursday, boosting overall output for the week to 49.70 per cent.

Recently, disturbances and demonstrations took up more than 52% of Rajya Sabha's allocated session time. However, the strong production on Thursday and Friday rekindled hope for a return to regular operation. According to the NDTV report, opposition MPs have been protesting many problems in the upper chamber, including the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members for causing a commotion on the penultimate day of the monsoon session. Last week's Upper House productivity was 47.70 per cent of the planned time. However, according to the report, the home sat for 33 minutes longer than expected on Thursday, boosting overall output for the week to 49.70 per cent.

Opposition members have condemned the suspension move as 'undemocratic' and 'selective,' but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has refused to rescind it, citing the suspended members' failure to 'express regret.' On the other hand, Naidu has stated that it is up to the House to weigh in on the decision, and it is up to everyone involved to see it through.

On Monday, as many as 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the duration of the Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" behaviour. The suspension was called "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House by the Opposition.The Congress has six suspended MPs, the Trinamool Congress has two, the Shiv Sena has one, and the CPI and CPM have one each.

Also Read | Parliament winter session: PM Modi holds high-level talks with senior Cabinet members amid Opposition protest

Meanwhile, the suspended MPs demonstrate on parliament grounds near Mahatma Gandhi's monument. Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, allegedly stated that the administration was willing to reconsider lifting the suspension if the suspended members apologised. According to a government statement, Thursday and Friday had the greatest production for the week, at 95 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively. According to recent research on the involvement of Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, 78 per cent of members attended the Rajya Sabha on an average daily basis during the past seven sessions. It also revealed that the last monsoon session of Parliament had the highest daily attendance of 82.57 per cent.