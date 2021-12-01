  • Facebook
    Parliament winter session: PM Modi holds high-level talks with senior Cabinet members amid Opposition protest

    Meanwhile, Opposition parties put up a united front and staged a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

    Parliament winter session: PM Modi holds high-level talks with senior Cabinet members amid Opposition protest
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 1, 2021, 12:46 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top Ministers in Parliament to chalk out the government's strategy before the start of the day's Parliament session amid strong protest by the Opposition parties over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport, and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

    Meanwhile, Opposition parties put up a united front and staged a joint protest in front of the Gandhi statue inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protest and so did the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had so far been staying away from opposition meets.

    Leaders of several parties, including the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK, Shiv Sena, TRS, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, IUML, NC, LJD, RSP and Kerala Congress took part in the protest. Holding placards, the protesting MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked.

    The Opposition MPs had staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over the same issue. Opposition MPs also staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha, but later joined the proceedings.

    The winter session of the Parliament commenced on Monday. On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. However, the Opposition parties created a ruckus alleging that the government passed the Bill without having a discussion on the floor.

    The second day of the session also remained a jerk as the Opposition leaders held protests and walkouts over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs. The winter session is likely to conclude on December 23.

