  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA’s son and 6 medical students killed

    As per the preliminary information, the deceased included some MBBS students and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale.

    Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA's son and 6 medical students killed-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra, in which the son of a local lawmaker was killed and also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the dead and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

    “Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon,” he said.

    Police said the students were passing through Selsura in a car when a wild animal suddenly appeared in front of their car. According to a preliminary probe, the person driving the car, in order to avoid the animal, swerved hard on the wheel, resulting in the vehicle falling into a ditch under a culvert. The impact killed the students, said Wardha SP Prashant Holkar.

    As per the preliminary information, the deceased included some MBBS students and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale.

    All of them were students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first-year students and Nitesh Singh was a medical intern. 

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Republic Day 2022: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Republic Day: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Explained The Centre Vs states war over IAS cadre rule change

    Explained: The Centre Vs states war over IAS cadre rule change

    Amarinder Singh says Pakistan PM requested him to induct his old friend Navjot Sidhu into his cabinet gcw

    Amarinder Singh says Pakistan PM requested him to induct his 'old friend' Navjot Sidhu into his cabinet

    Air India disinvestment to take place on January 27 says top airline official gcw

    Air India's disinvestment to take place on January 27, says top airline official

    UP Election 2022: Do rebel BJP leaders joining SP prove selfishness bigger than national interest?-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Do rebel BJP leaders joining SP prove selfishness bigger than national interest?

    Recent Stories

    Badhaai Do trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film highlights 'lavender marriage' RCB

    Badhaai Do trailer out: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film highlights 'lavender marriage'

    European Union and US confirm 'unity' against Russia over Ukraine - ADT

    European Union and US confirm 'unity' against Russia over Ukraine

    football Anthony Martial move to Sevilla was Cristiano Ronaldo arrival at Manchester United a death knell for the striker

    Anthony Martial's move to Sevilla: Was Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United a 'death knell' for the striker?

    Lucknow Super Giants LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19-ayh

    Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir tests positive for COVID-19

    Republic Day 2022: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Republic Day: 939 police medals announced; 189 medals for J&K police personnel

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon