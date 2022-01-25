Maharashtra accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for BJP MLA’s son and 6 medical students killed

As per the preliminary information, the deceased included some MBBS students and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra, in which the son of a local lawmaker was killed and also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the dead and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident near Selsura in Maharashtra. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those injured are able to recover soon,” he said.

Police said the students were passing through Selsura in a car when a wild animal suddenly appeared in front of their car. According to a preliminary probe, the person driving the car, in order to avoid the animal, swerved hard on the wheel, resulting in the vehicle falling into a ditch under a culvert. The impact killed the students, said Wardha SP Prashant Holkar.

As per the preliminary information, the deceased included some MBBS students and the son of Tirora BJP MLA Vijay Rahangdale.

All of them were students of Sawangi Medical College in Wardha. While Neeraj Chauhan, Vivek Nandan, Pratyush Singh and Shubham Jaiswal were final year MBBS students, Avishkar Rahangdale and Pawan Shakti were first-year students and Nitesh Singh was a medical intern.