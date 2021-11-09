  • Facebook
    Madhya Pradesh: 4 infants killed in paediatric ICU fire in Bhopal's Kamala Nehru Hospital

    The Madhya Pradesh government has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the deceased. Meanwhile, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 9:14 AM IST
    As many as four children died on Monday night in a fire that broke out at the children's ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. According to news agency PTI, the fire started at around 9 pm on the third floor of the hospital building, which houses the paediatric ICU. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

    The Madhya Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for the deceased. Meanwhile, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a high-level enquiry into the incident. “A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The investigation will be done by ACS Public Health and Medical Education Mohammad Suleman,” his tweet read.

    Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The incident of fire in the children's ward of Kamala Nehru Hospital, Bhopal is sad. The rescue operation was swift. A high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. The investigation will be done by ACS Public Health and Medical Education Mohammad Suleman.”

    He added that the fire was brought under control but some children, who were already seriously ill and were admitted to the hospital, could not be saved.

    Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang oversaw the rescue operation at the hospital. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang speaking to ANI said, “There were 40 children in the ward out of which 36 are safe. Ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs will be given to the parents of each deceased.”

    According to the government officials, 12 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to control the fire as the authorities banned the entry of family members and outsiders to the hospital as the hospital administration worked to move the children,so that the fire-fighting and rescue operation is not obstructed.

    Calling the incident "very painful", former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath demanded "a high-level probe" into the incident and stern action against those responsible for it.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2021, 9:14 AM IST
