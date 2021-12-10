  • Facebook
    Karnataka govt issues special guidelines for residential schools and hostels amid Omicron threat

    With an increase in Covid cases among residential schools and colleges, the Karnataka government has formulated a new set of guidelines. The decision was taken after technical committee experts chairman MK Sudarshan gave a recommendation to the state government. Last week, 107 students at Navodaya Residential schools tested positive sparking tension among parents.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 9:51 PM IST
    With back-to-back Covid cases in residential schools, the Karnataka government has formulated a new set of guidelines to be followed in residential schools and colleges across the state. The new guidelines were issued following the Covid spike in a residential school in Chikkamagaluru and also in nursing colleges across Karnataka.

    As per the new guidelines, a standing instruction has been issued to school and college hostels to reduce the number of visitors visiting the campus.
    The premises must be sanitized twice a day. Compulsory double dose vaccination for kitchen staff and also for guarding isolation rooms. The students must not crowd for meals.

    Covid test mandatory for students coming from Maharashtra and Kerala. Intense screening of passengers entering Karnataka-Kerala bordering districts like Kodagu, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Chamarajanagar and Karnataka-Maharashtra bordering districts Belagavi, Bagalkot and Bidar.

    Decision on Christmas and New Year event next week:

    CM Bommai has stressed that the expert committee also recommended restriction on events and celebrations like Christmas and New Year and a decision regarding the same will be taken next week. The expert committee had stated that there is no need for panic as the Covid figures are low and manageable and also said that as of now there is no risk from Omicron. However, it stressed on preventive measures.

    Govt launches drive to vaccinate 30L with 2nd dose in next two months:

    The government on Wednesday launched a special drive to vaccinate 30 lakh population with second dose as preventive measures from Covid impact. As per reports, 48.5 lakh are yet to get 2nd dose of vaccination and 12.4 lakh are from Bengaluru alone. The government will be targeting this unvaccinated population from next two months at over 7,000 centers across the state and also by door-to-door vaccination.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 9:51 PM IST
