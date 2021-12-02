Karnataka colleges turn Covid hotspots: 23 more nursing students test COVID positive in Shivamogga

After Dharwad, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru, now Shivamogga's nursing college reported Covid positive cases among 23 students thereby colleges emerging as Covid hotspots. Interestingly in Shivamogga also the infected student hailed from Kerala. Health authorities have sealed the campus and subjected other students to the RT-PCR test.

A day after 72 students from Mysuru tested positive for Covid-19, 23 nursing students from Shivamogga district tested positive today. The health department officials visited the campus and sealed it.

Yesterday, 43 students from Kaveri Nursing College and 29 from St Joseph College in Mysuru tested positive. Interestingly, like in the case of Shivamogga's nursing college, Mysuru's nursing college students are also from Kerala.

Two days ago 10 students from Chamarajanagar in Kerala-Karnataka border also tested positive for Covid-19 and over 10 cases were reported from an institution in Tumakuru. Revenue minister R Ashoka said that all students coming from Kerala will be quarantined for a week and those who arrived between November 12 also have been asked to get the RT-PCR test once again.

Few days ago, 66 students from SDM medical college tested positive after an event was held at the college. The health authorities sealed the campus and it's hostel. 400 plus people were then subjected to RT-PCR and so far 306 have been found positive. The authorities say all were vaccinated with 2nd dose so there are no complications reported so far.

During the second wave, Kerala and Maharashtra were hit badly. And God's own country is still not able to bounce back to normalcy. As a result, the Karnataka government ordered restrictions in Karnataka-Kerala bordering districts. The checkpoints in Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada have been tightened and every passing vehicle is being screened.