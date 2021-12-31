Huge milestone: India crosses of 145 crore COVID vaccinations as Omicron cases surge

Meanwhile, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases and positive international travellers are almost 80 per cent Omicron now, news agency PTI reported citing official sources on Friday.

In a huge milestone, India crossed 145 crore Covid vaccinations so far, under the nationwide vaccination drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Friday. The Health Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.”

Meanwhile, Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases and positive international travelers are almost 80 per cent Omicron now, news agency PTI reported citing official sources on Friday.

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic, they said. A total of 1,270 Omicron cases have been detected across 23 states and UTs so far, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Earlier today, Mumbai Police issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC, prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am daily till January 15 in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Genome sequencing at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, Mumbai, has detected the new variant Omicron in nearly one-third of samples it tested – in an indication of community transmission in the state.

India witnessed the highest single-day rise of 309 cases of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19, taking the country’s tally of such cases to 1,270, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. It also recorded 16,764 fresh Covid-19 cases and 220 more fatalities due to the viral disease.