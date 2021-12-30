  • Facebook
    Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj arrested over controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said, "Raipur police has arrested the leader from a rented room near Jageshwar Dham."
     

    Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj arrested over controversial remarks against Mahatma Gandhi - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Raipur, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 1:17 PM IST
    Raipur: On Thursday, Chhattisgarh Police arrested Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh, over his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, an official said.

    Raipur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal as quoted by PTI said, "Raipur police has arrested the leader from a rented room near Jageshwar Dham, located around 25 KM from Khajuraho town in Madhya Pradesh. He will be brought here via road by Thursday evening," he added.

    On Sunday, an FIR was registered against Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi. Another case was also registered against him at Akola, Maharashtra on Monday in the same connection.

    On Sunday, at the two-day 'Dharam Sansad' in Raipur, the seer said that Islam aims to capture the nation through politics and he praised Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. Kalicharan Maharaj said, "Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed the country...salutations to Nathuram Godse, who killed him." 
    He also urged people to elect a "staunch Hindu leader" to "protect" Hinduism.

    The clip of his speech was largely circulated on social media. The chief patron Mahant Ramsunder Das disowned the event and walked out in anger. Former mayor Pramod Dubey, who also attended the event, filed a police case stating Kalicharan Maharaj promotes enmity between communities.

    The police official said they had been looking for him since the case was filed against him. To dodge the police, all his aides switched off their phones and rented a house nearly 25 km from Khajuraho, a source claimed. On Thursday morning, 10 policemen tracked him down, arrested him, and took him back to Raipur. By evening he will be presented to the court.

    The police have seized the video of Kalicharan Maharaj making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

    Post Kalicharan Maharaj's arrest, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The action taken by Chhattisgarh police has violated the interstate protocol and the federal structure. They should have sent notice first."

    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, reacting to the reaction of Narottam Mishra stated, he should tell whether he is happy or sad about the arrest of the person who derogated Mahatma Gandhi? No rules have been violated and arrests made by Chhattisgarh police as per procedures.

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 1:17 PM IST
