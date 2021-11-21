‘Happy’: Congress leader Sachin Pilot expresses satisfaction on Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

The former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan told a media briefing, “New ministers will be sworn in today. The step taken by the party and leadership after discussions is sending a positive message across the state.”

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday presented a united front as he stressed that he is happy that the party high command and state government as they took cognisance of the issues raised by him time and again. “We have to fight the BJP together to win the 2023 elections. I am glad that the high command took note of various concerns in this cabinet revamp.”

The former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan told a media briefing, “New ministers will be sworn in today. The step taken by the party and leadership after discussions is sending a positive message across the state. We had raised this issue time and again. I'm happy that the party, high command and state government took cognisance of it.”

The new Cabinet will have five ministers from the Pilot camp -- MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Vishvendra Singh, Murari Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena and Brijendra Ola. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier. Three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the Cabinet rank.

Also read: Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle: 5 Sachin Pilot loyalists among 15 ministers to be sworn-in today

On being asked about his five loyalists being accommodated in the new cabinet, Pilot, trying to clear the air, said, “Congress is working under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi. This thing that you guys keep talking about - yeh guth, wo guth ... koi guth nahi hai (this group, that group... there is no group)... Yahan sirf Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi ka guth hai aur hum log members hain. There are no factions in the party. The decisions (of the Cabinet reshuffle) have been taken together.”

Pilot said the inclusion of 4 Dalit MLAs in the new Cabinet shows that Congress and the state government want greater representation for scheduled castes, backward and poor. Four Dalit Ministers have been included in the new cabinet, he said, adding that "for a long time, there was no Dalit representation in our government."

"Change is constant and more changes are expected in the near future. With elections just 22 months away, we have to galvanize people, bring new people on board. The BJP's policies have been rejected by the people. We have seen the Prime Minister withdrawing the farm laws... this indicates the huge political pressure," he added.