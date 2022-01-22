Former PM HD Deve Gowda health stable after testing COVID-19 positive

HD Deve Gowda (88) is asymptomatic, and his health is stable, the statement added He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable.

The latest Karnataka politician to test positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) is former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda. Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said in a press statement on Saturday.

HD Deve Gowda (88) is asymptomatic, and his health is stable, the statement added He had been admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road. Hospital authorities said his condition is stable.

CN Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is Mr. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, said the senior leader has mild symptoms - nasal congestion, headache and cough. “He has no fever and his other vital parameters are normal,” Dr Manjunath said. “His wife Chennamma Deve Gowda has tested negative now. But we will have to repeat the test after three days,” the doctor said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished the veteran politician a speedy recovery. “I wish former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda a speedy recovery from coronavirus infection and to continue his work as usual,” Bommai tweeted.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too prayed to God for the speedy recovery of Gowda. He further said he is in touch with the doctors treating the former Prime Minister and getting updates about his health.

Deve Gowda served as the 12th prime minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996. He presently is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing the Hassan constituency of Karnataka. He is also the national president of JD(S).